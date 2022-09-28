Beyond Hello Bristol is a medical marijuana dispensary located near Mill Creek Valley Park at 2414 Durham Rd. in Bristol, Pennsylvania. It is at the intersection of the 295 Delaware Expressway and 276 Pennsylvania Turnpike, and next to the Veteran Hwy. The retail location focuses on bringing personalized service and individualized experiences to customers beyond the first visit and first “Hello.” Beyond Hello Bristol carries cannabis flower, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries and vapes. Inside the dispensary you will find a seasoned, trained staff, on-site at all times to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers at all times. There is a licensed pharmacist available upon an advanced request. Beyond Hello Bristol cannabis patients can shop online via a digital online shopping experience, which enables customers to view real-time pricing and product availability, shop for brands online and then reserve products for pickup.