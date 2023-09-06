Beyond Hello Sauget is a marijuana dispensary for both medical and adult use. It is conveniently located near Sauget, Illinois, at 2021 Goose Lake Rd. It is close to the Downtown St. Louis Airport and only a short distance from Route 255 exit 15. The Sauget dispensary offers a wide range of cannabis products for both medical patients and adult-use customers, including flower, edibles, cartridges, topicals, tinctures, merchandise and pre-rolls, with extracts and gear available. There is an expertly trained staff available to assist in guiding patients to the best product for their unique condition. There is a separate, passionate team on-site to help adult-use and recreational customers navigate the available products, answer questions and product education. Beyond Hello Sauget offers separate online shops for both adult-use customers and medical marijuana patients to view available products, real-time prices and availability, and reserve products for pickup. In addition, Illinois medical marijuana patients can continue to shop at Beyond Hello Sauget during normal store hours.