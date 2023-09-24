Beyond Hello Normal is located right outside the city of Bloomington and is less than a 20-minute drive away from the Central Illinois Regional Airport at 501 West Northtown Rd in Normal, Illinois. It is near Heartland Community College and Fairview Park. The retail location focuses on bringing personalized service and individualized experiences to customers beyond the first visit and first “Hello.” The Normal dispensary offers a wide range of cannabis products for both medical patients and adult-use customers, including flower, edibles, cartridges, topicals, tinctures, merchandise and pre-rolls, with extracts and gear available. There is an expertly trained staff available to assist in guiding patients to the best product for their unique condition. There is a separate, passionate team on-site to help adult-use and recreational customers navigate the available products, answer questions and product education. Beyond Hello Normal offers separate online shops for both adult-use customers and medical marijuana patients to view available products, real-time prices and availability, and reserve products for pickup. In addition, Illinois medical marijuana patients can continue to shop at Beyond Hello Normal during normal store hours.