Come visit bgood Englewood at Broadway & Hampden! In business since 2009, bgood has nurtured strong relationships within our communities. We give back to the environment, our neighbors, and our employees. Many of our employees have been with us from the beginning, allowing them to create long lasting relationships with the patients we serve. We take pride in our warmth and our respectful attitude. We look forward to serving you! We use both traditional and hydroponic practices to grow our cannabis, and have been practicing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) since 2012. IPM is the practiced horticultural technique of using natural biology to prevent the spread of negative pests or detrimental factors impacting our flower. Our teams use up to eleven different beneficial bugs like ladybugs, and natural ecosystem agents to protect our plants. The different growing practices found within our company have evolved into art forms, producing cannabis you can feel good about. We began testing our strains long before it was a requirement of the state so as to ensure we were delivering healthy cannabis to you, our patients. Our traditional grow is managed by Master Grower, Denny Dikeman, who in five years has never lost a crop, and our hydroponic grow is managed by the Lama Brand Cannabis team, who grow their award-winning cannabis exclusively for bgood. At bgood, every plant is provided individual attention every day. We hand water and feed all our plants, and every bud is hand-trimmed by individuals, not machines.