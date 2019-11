LauraValla on March 14, 2019

I’m very sad to leave this review. I have been a loyal customer at this dispensary for over a year. In that time I have spent thousands of dollars here. Yesterday I purchased 4 disposable select pens and a variety of edibles. When I came home and opened the packages, one of the pens was only half full of product. I purchased these items for a bachelorette weekend specifically. I called Urban Treez and explained to them what had happened. I expected them to be cool about it, I couldn’t come in and exchange it, I don’t live locally, I merely asked them to just put a coupon on my account for $15/$20 or just throw me a few pre-rolls the next time I come in, these things happen. I was not asking for the full amount (A Select Cartridge is $36). Instead, they were horrible to me. Molly, the manger, was completely unreasonable and not helpful, it was like speaking to a robot, except robots are nicer. I can’t believe that it is worth losing thousands of dollars of future business to not say “Oh man, I’m sorry that happened, I see you shop with us a lot, let me just put a coupon on your account for the next time you come in.” But no, Molly would rather be nasty and immature to me, which is insane in my opinion, not the behavior a manager ought to have. Molly shouldn’t be a manager until she takes customer service and retention training. I wonder what her function is, she literally did less for me than the bud-tender who answered my call. Obviously Urban Treez doesn’t care about their customers, so I am happy to take my business elsewhere, you should do the same. This is what you have to look forward to if something you buy there is defective. I will never shop here again and I’ll be glad to tell everyone I know to boycott as well.