Has no phone number to check to see if they have products listed on their leafly menu. Drove across Tulsa to the Owasso location to get a product listed on menu only to find out they don't have it anymore. Four people working in the store and no phone because supposedly they have so many location and can not handle answering the phone. When you have multiple locations you need a phone to see which location has what's listed. I didn't buy anything from big buds instead called another dispensary that has multiple locations, found which one had my product and went and purchased. I will not be visiting till you have a phone so I can verify without wasting gas.