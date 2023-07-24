All prices listed include 23% state & local taxes for recreational customers! Medical patients will pay 19% less than the listed price. Any discounts will be applied in-store. Big Mountain Botanicals was founded in 2018 by Jesse Miller, a Montana native with a passion for cannabis, outdoor recreation, and community. Our team has over 50 years of combined experience cultivating craft-sourced and expertly chosen genetics that range from mellow to hard-hitting. We grow both indoor and outdoor right here in the beautiful Flathead Valley. Our flagship dispensary in Columbia Falls is just two miles north of Glacier National Park Airport off Hwy 2. Our Whitefish Dispensary, by the intersection of Hwy 93 and 40, opened in Summer 2022, and we opened our south Kalispell location in June 2023, located just north of Flathead Lake on Hwy 93! Providing recreational (21+) and medical cannabis, with a diverse selection of high-quality products and daily specials on flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, and CBD. All of our prices include the 23% recreational tax, so the price you see on our menu is the out-the-door price! Pre-order online for pick up or come in to chat with our friendly and knowledgeable budtenders who can help you discover your strains for recreating in the outdoors, relaxing by the fire, and restful sleep & recovery! We're open daily from 9am-8pm (last call at 7:45pm). Blaze trails to high places!