l........m
Today
Found this dispensary on Leafly and was drawn in by how much they seem to care about their product and their customers. My previous dispensary told me the best thing for my day-to-day anxiety was to take a 100mg edible and sit on the couch. No thanks. Lori is AMAZING and started off asking me "what are you looking to feel" which allowed me to explain my situation. From there she took the time to talk about terpenes, and which have the desired effects I was looking for. She's truly amazing in her willingness to talk to you about how to best meet your needs. Their plants aren't grown without "boosters" because they know that high THC levels aren't the only things that are important. And the fact that they're a team that grows and runs the business really shows how much they care about their product and customers. Overall, I cannot recommenced this place enough.
j........d
September 7, 2022
By far the best grown flower in Montana! I really enjoy her PI and Maui. Check out Big Sky herbals and edibles and their product!
s........3
August 20, 2022
The best of the best!
3........s
July 22, 2022
By far our favorite place to go! Lore is the best budtended we’ve have ever met!! Definitely needa pay her a visit when you pass thru Missoula!
b........m
July 22, 2022
This place is the lottery, best granddaddy in town, I promise, and the grape lolli don’t get my started please go 🌝
n........o
July 9, 2022
What a hidden gem this place is. I needed some pain relief, STAT! and had zero interest in driving too far nor did I care to go to the shop just down the road from my house. The person that helped me was the owner. She was very friendly, knowledgeable, and took time to tell me about their growing and extraction processes. I bought the tincture which I took immediately upon getting home and can feel starting to kick in already. I also bought a bottle of infused Chai tea that I am looking forward to drinking tomorrow. I will absolutely be returning. Thanks for the relief! 💚💚💚💚
a........2
June 22, 2022
Best shop in town! Staff is knowledgeable and has great specials. Great for first timers or long timers. Can't give them enough praise so just get down there!
A........e
June 10, 2022
Best shop that we’ve visited so far. Soloist friendly m, great product and good knowledge. Thanks for helping the out of towners happy campers 😁
k........l
May 13, 2022
Knowledgeable dispensary with some awesome deals.