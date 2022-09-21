Found this dispensary on Leafly and was drawn in by how much they seem to care about their product and their customers. My previous dispensary told me the best thing for my day-to-day anxiety was to take a 100mg edible and sit on the couch. No thanks. Lori is AMAZING and started off asking me "what are you looking to feel" which allowed me to explain my situation. From there she took the time to talk about terpenes, and which have the desired effects I was looking for. She's truly amazing in her willingness to talk to you about how to best meet your needs. Their plants aren't grown without "boosters" because they know that high THC levels aren't the only things that are important. And the fact that they're a team that grows and runs the business really shows how much they care about their product and customers. Overall, I cannot recommenced this place enough.