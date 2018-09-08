460 products
First Time Recreational Customer
Valid 8/9/2018 – 1/1/2051
With a purchase of $30 or more first time customers will receive .01 gift available 7 days a week
Must be 21+ or older, Valid ID required, Subject to availability.
All Products
Star Killer (Eighths Only)
from 8-Fold
23%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Hope Cartridge (Featured Farms)
from ROVE
91%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Strawberry Banana Infused 3 Pack
from Unknown Brand
47%
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Shortbread Cookies Infused 3 Pack
from Unknown Brand
47%
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
J1 Motivator
from Unknown Brand
53%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Lemon Skunk Motivator
from Unknown Brand
52%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Cookies
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Zkittlez
from Nature's Chemistry
21%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Glue
from Nature's Chemistry
29%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-Soviet Tahoe (Eighths Only)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from Nature's Chemistry
25%
THC
___
CBD
$52⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mother's Milk (Grams Only)
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Stoney OG (Grams Only)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Snow Daze (Grams Only)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
MAC (Eighths Only)
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Wappa
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Kosher Buffalo (1/2 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Starberry (1/2 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Zkittlez (1/2 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Fire OG (1 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
Dosi Dos (1/2 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Punch (1/2 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Deadhead OG (1/2 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Pre-Soviet Tahoe (1/2 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies & Cream (1/2 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Death Star (1/2 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Sunset (1/2 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa (1/2 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
15%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbet (1 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
___
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
Cinex (1 OZ)
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$1001 oz
In-store only
Rosé OG
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Face (Grams Only)
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Banana Punch (Eighths Only)
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream (Eighths Only)
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Widow (Eighths Only)
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Zkittlez (Eighths Only) (NLVO)
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Brian Berry Cough (Eighths Only)
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cake Crasher #1 (Eighths Only)
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
