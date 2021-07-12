As a brand new dispensary in Uxbridge, I was very pleasantly surprised. While some cosmetics are still a work in progress, the selection, staff, and atmosphere was great. It's rare to see such a large selection of every type of cannabis product and I have no doubt that this will only continue to expand as they learn their market. Even with this, the prices are competitive Of everything though, I was most impressed by the staff. I had the pleasure of interacting with multiple bud tenders, the assistant manager, and manager while I was there, and everyone was welcoming, friendly and professional. It was obvious the leadership cared about my experience, ensuring my visit went well. It was also comforting to see that the staff was wonderfully diverse. I will definitely be returning to this dispensary.