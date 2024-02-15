Blackstone Valley Cannabis (Med)

Blackstone Valley Cannabis (BVC) is a mission-driven organization founded by local cannabis industry pioneers. Our goal is simple: To become a place our customers love to shop and learn, and a business that our neighbors are proud to have in our historic community. We’re excited to offer a wide variety of product from our cultivation and manufacturing partners throughout the Commonwealth. But that’s only the beginning.... Coming in 2024 we will be offering products from our own cultivation and medical sales. With hearts and minds deeply rooted in corporate social responsibility, we’re committed to equitable and diverse hiring practices, and we’re proud to support a variety of non-profit partners in the community. We look forward to meeting you.