Our top priority is providing the best possible products to our patients for the lowest possible price. Cannabis products are meant to help, ordering with Bleu Diamond will also help your wallet. Stay safe and order your cannabis products from the comfort of your own home. With the largest fleet of delivery drivers on the Central Coast we have some of the shortest ETA's in the industry. Our amazing staff are always ready to answer any questions to make phone ordering a great experience. Bleu Diamond always has a driver near you! The online menu system is finely tuned to each area and it's assigned driver, making delivery even faster. Don't see the product you want? No problem, we have an extensive Preorder menu ready for a Same Day delivery. Our Commitment We remain committed to bringing our customers the finest cannabis on the cost. With the way the world has changed our commitment is making this process on of the easiest of your day. Our Leadership We are the leaders in bringing low cost and name brands right to your door. One of the first on the Coast to offer free delivery with lab tested and pesticide free products. Our Vision Our vision of cannabis is something normal to have delivered, like a pizza. An indulgence to have, not just for yourself but to share with a group of friends like a bottle of wine. Our Mission Bleu Diamond Cannabis Delivery is on a mission to bring easy quick cannabis delivery to the entire Central Coast and Ventura County. Our quickly growing fleet of delivery drivers will soon cover everywhere from Santa Cruz all the way to Santa Barbara.