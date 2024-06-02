Bliss + Lex
Bliss + Lex
dispensary
Recreational

Bliss + Lex

New York, NY
222.3 miles away
Loading...
384 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Bliss + Lex

Bliss + Lex is the premier cannabis dispensary on New York’s legendary Upper East Side. Founded by native New Yorkers, we are a family-run, adult-use retail destination offering the BEST cannabis products in one of Manhattan’s top shopping destinations. Launched in partnership with Housing Works Cannabis Co’s CAURD Community Initiative, Bliss + Lex is on the cutting edge of a new era of legal cannabis in New York City. Bliss + Lex fits seamlessly into the Lexington Avenue retail district and upscale Yorkville neighborhood, convenient to 4, 5, and 6 trains at the 86th Street subway station.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
128 E 86th Street, New York, NY
Send a message
Call 9296856295
Visit website
License OCM-CAURD-24-000087
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalBlack ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 9pm
saturday
11am - 9pm

Photos of Bliss + Lex

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Bliss + Lex