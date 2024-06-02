384 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Bliss + Lex
Bliss + Lex is the premier cannabis dispensary on New York’s legendary Upper East Side. Founded by native New Yorkers, we are a family-run, adult-use retail destination offering the BEST cannabis products in one of Manhattan’s top shopping destinations. Launched in partnership with Housing Works Cannabis Co’s CAURD Community Initiative, Bliss + Lex is on the cutting edge of a new era of legal cannabis in New York City. Bliss + Lex fits seamlessly into the Lexington Avenue retail district and upscale Yorkville neighborhood, convenient to 4, 5, and 6 trains at the 86th Street subway station.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
128 E 86th Street, New York, NY
License OCM-CAURD-24-000087
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalBlack ownedWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 9pm
saturday
11am - 9pm
Photos of Bliss + Lex
Show all photos