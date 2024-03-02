Bloc Dispensary - Palatine NOW OPEN

At Bloc Dispensary's Palatine location, you can find all the cannabis products you need with ease. We want our customers to stay in blazingly good spirits, which is why BLOC located off of Lake Cook Rd and Rand Rd right near the Starbucks and Hyundai, offers three simple ways to shop. Order products online and enjoy hassle-free pick-up — Want to shop in-store? You can buy everything you need through one of our easy-to-use in-store kiosks. Or, for a personalized experience, one of our team members will be happy to assist! 1st time customers receive 20% off. 10% off for Vets/ Senior Citizens/ Students/Medical card