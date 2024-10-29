How are you guys going to give out deals? On LOBO MINI PEACH CRESCENDO 7pk 3.5g . For starters I ordered 3 packs and the original price was 55$ but the deal was 44$ off, so I decided to order on leafy and when it said it is so I drove over there and once I was beginning To pay I was announce the total of 173$( the original for 3 packs without the deal)I was in shock, disbelief and mad because one how are you going to tax so much it’s really unnecessary. 2. I was disbelief that I drove 25 minutes away from my home and came out of the dispensary and went back home with nothing. 3. I am not mad I am disappointed still on the situation.