Bloc Dispensary - Richmond Heights

Richmond Heights, MO
691.8 miles away
About this dispensary

Bloc Dispensary - Richmond Heights

Bloc explores, curates and celebrates all things cannabis from a place of openness, inclusivity and fun, with the idea that we all deserve to feel good. One thing is for sure: At Bloc we’re not just a dispensary, we’re a lifestyle and a community. We believe in the power of people, plants and the combination of the two. We believe in sticking to our values and stand in truth. We believe in community, connection and real conversation. We believe in hugs, good vibes, and high fives. The name Bloc originates from our central theme of community. A ‘Bloc’ is a group of people with common interests, who have formed community together, united by the same purpose. Access to legal, quality cannabis is the foundational building block that brings us all together. The notion of ‘Bloc’ is all inclusive — a community minded spirit, whereby no one exists on the ‘outer’. Inclusivity and diversity are fundamental pillars of our brand ethos and we love that this name evokes a sense of familiarity and inclusivity for one and all.

Leafly member since 2021

1026 S. Brentwood Blvd., Richmond Heights, MO
Call 314-866-5777
ATM, Storefront, Veteran discount, Medical, Recreational

  2024 Leafly List Winner

Hours (CT)

sunday
8am - 7pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

6 Reviews

5.0
Quality
4.3
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
June 14, 2024
Had mostly positive experiences until this evening. Lots of turnover since their opening, but the budtenders were always friendly and knowledgeable. Initially, they had no product. New owner came in and cleaned that up. Now, another new owner, Elevate, has replaced Nirvana—and in the few trips in since, I can honestly say this location hasn’t been run as well as it was prior to change of ownership. Tonight, even with orders placed online, they had a number of people held in the waiting area while they very deliberately processed a couple patrons’ transactions inside. They had no one occupying the ID check area and the only guy who came out to meet us was, let’s say…indifferent to their clientele. After he left and we had already been inside for 10-15 mins with orders transmitted, another guy (who slowly finished up with a patron and intentionally slow-walked his way to the waiting area just after 8pm) came out and bluntly turned everyone away that had made it in well before closing. Blamed it on Richmond Heights even though they were purposely dogging it while we waited. Not a good look considering the many options in town now.
April 15, 2024
Great staff, great selection, great deals!
September 6, 2023
A legal trap house! What’s not to love? Very pleasant atmosphere. Lots of flowers to choose from.
March 22, 2023
Verified Shopper
It was great, good chill people, and it’s pretty af in there
