Had mostly positive experiences until this evening. Lots of turnover since their opening, but the budtenders were always friendly and knowledgeable. Initially, they had no product. New owner came in and cleaned that up. Now, another new owner, Elevate, has replaced Nirvana—and in the few trips in since, I can honestly say this location hasn’t been run as well as it was prior to change of ownership. Tonight, even with orders placed online, they had a number of people held in the waiting area while they very deliberately processed a couple patrons’ transactions inside. They had no one occupying the ID check area and the only guy who came out to meet us was, let’s say…indifferent to their clientele. After he left and we had already been inside for 10-15 mins with orders transmitted, another guy (who slowly finished up with a patron and intentionally slow-walked his way to the waiting area just after 8pm) came out and bluntly turned everyone away that had made it in well before closing. Blamed it on Richmond Heights even though they were purposely dogging it while we waited. Not a good look considering the many options in town now.