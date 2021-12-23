DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Bloc Dispensary - Richmond Heights
Richmond Heights, MO
4.6(6 reviews)
t........m
December 23, 2021
I visited during the soft opening. Beautiful spot. Tricky parking, though. EXCELLENT SERVICE / KILLER MENU / INCREDIBLE NEW-PATIENT DISCOUNT. I look forward to seeing Bloc take off, and the Galleria-adjacent location is a clutch spot.
A........n
June 5, 2022
From the moment I walked into the building I felt very welcome. I appreciate how it’s a one on one experience with staff, as I truly respect the whole staffs knowledge and overall products. Plenty of space so nobody feels crowded, something NEW almost every time I visit!! They had a ATM on site and I had a large order…. When ringing me up they also put the ATM fee in as a discount so you don’t truly have a fee from the ATM. Lastly, They Remembered Me After Only One Visit… (In A Good Way) HaHa Thanks to the WHOLE Crew @ BLOC- Richmond Heights
s........e
September 6, 2023
A legal trap house! What’s not to love? Very pleasant atmosphere. Lots of flowers to choose from.
r........y
June 14, 2024
Had mostly positive experiences until this evening. Lots of turnover since their opening, but the budtenders were always friendly and knowledgeable. Initially, they had no product. New owner came in and cleaned that up. Now, another new owner, Elevate, has replaced Nirvana—and in the few trips in since, I can honestly say this location hasn’t been run as well as it was prior to change of ownership. Tonight, even with orders placed online, they had a number of people held in the waiting area while they very deliberately processed a couple patrons’ transactions inside. They had no one occupying the ID check area and the only guy who came out to meet us was, let’s say…indifferent to their clientele. After he left and we had already been inside for 10-15 mins with orders transmitted, another guy (who slowly finished up with a patron and intentionally slow-walked his way to the waiting area just after 8pm) came out and bluntly turned everyone away that had made it in well before closing. Blamed it on Richmond Heights even though they were purposely dogging it while we waited. Not a good look considering the many options in town now.
j........e
April 15, 2024
Great staff, great selection, great deals!
e........1
March 22, 2023
Verified Shopper
It was great, good chill people, and it’s pretty af in there