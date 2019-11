4.2.0.briann on April 4, 2019

What an amazing experience this was! I had so many questions, and was nervous to ask every single budtender in this city until I met the folks at Bloom... wow. I didn’t feel dumb for asking my questions, I felt like they truly cared about what I wanted to know, and my health issues and truly felt the need to find what was right for me.... not what would earn them the big bucks. i have felt so much better since switching to Bloom.