Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Bloom Room - Pacifica
We believe life is better with cannabis. We believe that cannabis should be shared. We believe that the intentions and efforts that go into the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis ultimately affect the experience of the person smoking or consuming it. We believe that a professional cannabis dispensary is not just good for the health of its members but for the community in which it serves.
Leafly member since 2021
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
Photos of Bloom Room - Pacifica
Deals at Bloom Room - Pacifica
Bloom Room offers a GREAT SELECTION of $25 Eighths! We rotate our $25 selection and are frequently adding new fresh drops. Check out our menu to see which $25 Eighths we have right now!
*discounts cannot be combined