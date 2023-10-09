DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Quincy East
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About this dispensary
Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Quincy East
Welcome to Bloom Wellness Dispensary! We are Quincy, IL’s original medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries. We focus on providing a vast selection of premium cannabis products for both Illinois medical cannabis patients and adult customers 21+. Our goal is to always provide top-notch customer service in a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. Our dispensary technicians possess an in-depth knowledge of cannabis and every individual who comes through our doors can expect a compassionate and comprehensive approach. Visit Bloom Wellness Dispensary in Quincy, Illinois: 4440 Broadway for medical and adult-use (21+) 1837 Broadway for adult-use (21+) only
Leafly member since 2020
- 4440 Broadway Street, #1, Quincy, IL
- call 217.214.6337
- Followers: 9
- debit cardcash
- License 280000004-DISP, 284000362-AUDO
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 10am CT
Ratings and reviews of Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Quincy East
(1 reviews)
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4.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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C........f
October 9, 2023
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