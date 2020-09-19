Shop by category
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Accessories
Recently viewed
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Blue Sky Dispensary - Farmington
Please visit our website to order online! Our priority is to provide clean, quality and tested cannabis products to our customers. We operate a C1D1 certified extraction facility located in Central Maine, and have a storefront in Farmington - almost open for curbside! In addition to growing and extracting our products, we process and bottle for other Maine Caregivers. All products are thoroughly tested before leaving the lab.