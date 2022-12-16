Welcome to # 1 Mega Medical Dispensary in norman We match prices on advertised branded products! Must match the full description Our goal is to have a happy Patient base, We offer all our products at near-cost prices by passing the savings to our patients who need this discounted price the most, We guarantee the quality and quantity of products you receive from us which no other store in Oklahoma can beat or even come close!! Patient satisfaction is our #1 priority. Our goal is to take care of our patients all the time, Our staff is specially trained to be attentive and courteous to everyone, and We go above and beyond to make it a pleasant shopping experience for you, plus you can count on us to Prescribe you the best Flower, Shake, Pre-rolls, Edibles, Drink mix for the lowest price in Norman. We also offer price and quality matching on products if our local competitor has listed them cheaper than us. Just let the Budtender know which dispensary to look up They will gladly Beat it Guaranteed We have earned 5.0 Ratings on Google from our satisfied patients. We are operating in full compliance with Oklahoma State Question 788. ATM on Site Debit card accepted Curbside Pickup Online Ordering Handicap Entrance