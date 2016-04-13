Turtleoof on August 29, 2019

This location is horrible. They are selling Cherry Diesel 14 grams of shake in unsealed packages and the one I bought wasn't even a full 14 grams it was only 11 grams. I didn't ask in the store because the bud tenders don't hand you the bag of weed so you can check to see if it's sealed. I've actually never bought an unsealed product in my life. Who knows who tampered with it? The managers refused to do anything because I had left the store and argued with me over the phone that it was sealed and then went on to say that they don't seal those packages. I have went to the Blum on Decatur and they ALWAYS seal the packages. Horrible service. Fraud. Product tampering. Rip off.