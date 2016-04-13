honeyflake
Ok service, feel uncomfortable talking to people children ages, they don't understand arthritis pain. Do your homework, cause they only know THC lwvels😑
4.2
10 reviews
This location is horrible. They are selling Cherry Diesel 14 grams of shake in unsealed packages and the one I bought wasn't even a full 14 grams it was only 11 grams. I didn't ask in the store because the bud tenders don't hand you the bag of weed so you can check to see if it's sealed. I've actually never bought an unsealed product in my life. Who knows who tampered with it? The managers refused to do anything because I had left the store and argued with me over the phone that it was sealed and then went on to say that they don't seal those packages. I have went to the Blum on Decatur and they ALWAYS seal the packages. Horrible service. Fraud. Product tampering. Rip off.
come ask for tobin hell take care of you
Not bad, never crowded only fault is that whenever I place a order for pick up it's never ready when I get there. I've placed an order almost 4hrs ago and still waiting on confirmation.
1st class dispensary. Great selection, knowledgeable staff and great prices. Love this place. Would appreciate deals a little more often thankyou
for my first time visit yesterday me and my husband bought Dolato and god bless the herb we smoked has us tell the truth to eachother makes this Grade A herb... God Bless and keep it 420
Pick up was really nice and quick.
Blum completely turned around in a few weeks. Great selection, great prices and a knowledgeable staff.
Awesome! Very helpful!!
Came here as a medical patient on Friday dec21 around 7:30 pm. Was not offered any service or greeted by the multiple workers once inside. We came here for the 30% off Leafly deals but when we were finally acknowledged, the employee said she just wasn’t sure if the deals were on, left and came to tell us they weren’t honoring their advertisements (which are still online!). As a business and medical service learn to treat patients and customers and patients with more respect and lose the false advertising pls.
Kaiham, We apologize that you had such a negative experience at our store on Friday. We hope we are able to make it up to you! Please reach out to NV-info@letsblum.com so we may better understand your visit.