iam_proto on January 10, 2019

This was a great overall experience for my first time visiting this dispensary. MJ, my budtender, was INCREDIBLY personable and VERY helpful as well as SUPER understanding of my needs/ concerns. She really catered her approach to what I was looking for and got me real excited with my purchase. She was really honest and an absolute pleasure to deal with. I’m very big on CBD because of my anxiety and stress and I have had terrible recommendations from other dispensaries that only worsened my conditions so she was an excellent source of information and as I said, very understanding. All in all, AWESOME experience and I think EVERYONE in the area should come by and pay MJ a visit. Definitely my new go to place for all my medicinal needs.