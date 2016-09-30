Dano123
Very quick service when I was there and knowledgeable as well.
Great location! Best place around
It’s perfect for parking. I enjoy the product. Prices are a little high. But what can u expect
This was a great overall experience for my first time visiting this dispensary. MJ, my budtender, was INCREDIBLY personable and VERY helpful as well as SUPER understanding of my needs/ concerns. She really catered her approach to what I was looking for and got me real excited with my purchase. She was really honest and an absolute pleasure to deal with. I’m very big on CBD because of my anxiety and stress and I have had terrible recommendations from other dispensaries that only worsened my conditions so she was an excellent source of information and as I said, very understanding. All in all, AWESOME experience and I think EVERYONE in the area should come by and pay MJ a visit. Definitely my new go to place for all my medicinal needs.
Wow! Thank you for taking the time to write us such a great review Proto! MJ will love to hear your kind words. We are happy to hear our staff and service met your needs and expectations. We can't wait to have you back! #BlümFREELY
Staff is friendly and helpful
Thank you for choosing to Blüm with us! We are thrilled to hear we made your visit a memorable one and truly look forward to welcoming you back!
it was awesome! Thank you "Billy" for taking care of us and being knowledgeable about your craft.
Mralamo612, we are so happy to hear you had a great time.
Easy access to freeways. Nice & quick
We appreciate your feedback!
Staff and location is great, parking lot a plus. Even with long lines they are pretty quick. They need to stock more Sativa blends and better pre-roll selections. They recently installed a vending machine!
Thank you so much for taking your time to write us your feedback.
Great customer service and good deals
Thank you so much for this kind review!
I was referred by a friend to Blum right before the SuperBowl. Registration was easy and the staff were kind,helpful and knowledgeable. They made the experience memorable. The $20.00. eighth and the edible I bought were straight FIYYYYYAHHH!!! Don't sleep on Blum, excellent quality and customer service!
Hello! We are so happy you had a great time with us!