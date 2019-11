purplehayes888 on December 6, 2018

I'm at that age where I just like things my way! What's the vibe when I first walk in? Very friendly and inviting receptionist, the decor very chill and airy. The main room also had a very pleasant vibe! I don't wanna feel like I'm in a dope house with poker faces behind the counter..LOL. The budtenders were very helpful, knowledgeable and patient...because I will ask a lot of questions because of my medical needs.. I also like the selections available, choices to fit every budget. I purchased a disposable vape(forgot name) that I am very pleased with. Korova double chocolate cookies that I was already familiar with and an 1/8 of the most economically priced flower: DJ Short Blueberry at 16.1 THC...it is superb, very smooth....imagine what the top shelf flowers are like!!! This will be my HOME dispensary.