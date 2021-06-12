Body and Mind - Cleveland
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have a medical card? Switch menus to view the recreational items.
28 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Body and Mind - Cleveland
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 172
709 Sugar Lane, Elyria, OH
License MMD.0700054
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8:45pm
9am-8:45pm
9am-8:45pm
9am-8:45pm
9am-8:45pm
9am-8:45pm
9am-8:45pm
Photos of Body and Mind - Cleveland
Show all photos
Deals at Body and Mind - Cleveland
see all promotions
15 Reviews of Body and Mind - Cleveland
see all reviews
c........3
March 4, 2021
1st time anywhere. Im 30mins away with much closer places. They are open till 9pm. It was fast and very easy although I didn't feel rushed. Clean inside. I was in and out in about 10-12 mins and thats with the new patent form. More selection at the shop then on the website. Both kinds I got were quality . The teir 1 I got looks better than the teir 2. Got a day supply on sale for $25 thats pretty banger. Overall good experence. I will return
I........l
January 26, 2021
fast service and great patient education for first time user.
L........0
December 2, 2020
this is the only dispensary in Ohio that I have been to. it is close to home. I have heard it's one of the best. my dislike is the selection of flower. many times you go in there and the selection is very limited and very weak. but a lot of times they have sherbhead which is become one of my favorite strains.
s........r
May 16, 2020
Love this place. Every strain I got is great. Only negative I’ve had is I bought the dab tabs thinking I could just put them on my rig and found out they were made for puffco peaks and such. Wish the dispensers would have told me this before I bought.