1st time anywhere. Im 30mins away with much closer places. They are open till 9pm. It was fast and very easy although I didn't feel rushed. Clean inside. I was in and out in about 10-12 mins and thats with the new patent form. More selection at the shop then on the website. Both kinds I got were quality . The teir 1 I got looks better than the teir 2. Got a day supply on sale for $25 thats pretty banger. Overall good experence. I will return