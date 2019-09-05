Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
great service. excellent customer service experience.
mistyb.42088
on November 19, 2019
Absolutely not!! Went in for the 25 dollar gram sale. It was in a tiny black jar can’t see it. Then once you fight it out it is the worst tasting stuff I e had. Taste like it was made in a back yard. I’ve also had issue with my lungs ever since after trying it.
Coughtagetoff
on November 16, 2019
The store has a very viby atmosphere, the staff is super upbeat and when I came in they were playing some rockin music. Gonna have to stop back by.
Jeremyarcher
on November 16, 2019
Awesome place and friendly people! Great prices on everything!
LeMarieRich
on November 11, 2019
Love stopping in here. Sharing the latest knowledge about the best products.
ladycaer
on November 11, 2019
Bud tenders were very helpful and friendly. The place was small but had a really good selection of products. Also I have been to a lot of dispensaries and they have the best prices so far.
Noheartleft71
on November 9, 2019
Super polite staff!!!! Great product!
chompers2552
on October 25, 2019
They were super welcoming, professional, had great Grand Opening specials & the flower, while low in choices, the quality seems pretty spot on & worth it. Definitely will be returning.