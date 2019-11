River2872 on April 8, 2019

We just moved from Louisiana.. was looking to get my wife of some meds from a quack doc.. the staff lead us to the edible mints and they have been perfect for my wife .. shenow only takes one pill a day n by next week we will stop that .... thank you so much for ur honesty and willingness to listen to what she needed instead of just saying buy this or that .. I will always spend my money there ... the camel walk kush shatter was fire 🔥 and every flower I have purchased was super dank n crystal coated ..