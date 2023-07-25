At BoomX, we’re passionate about finding the right cannabis product for you. Our experienced, accessible, and friendly dispensary staff is eager to help everyone – from beginners to connoisseurs – make informed decisions. We believe cannabis is for everyone, and it’s our job to find the right fit for each customer. From Construction to Cannabis BoomX is owned and operated by the Massachusetts-based Cardillo family. We humbly began in 1948 when our father/grandfather, Anthony “Red” Cardillo, founded our family-owned construction business, A. Cardillo & Son, Inc. Since then, three generations have made their mark, growing the business from a single bulldozer to a multi-divisional general contractor and real estate developer. Our 75-year history in the construction industry working together as a family taught us the essential elements of a successful business – honesty, integrity, quality service, hard work, and determination. It’s these values and experiences that serve as the foundation for our new venture in recreational cannabis. We’re determined to be a top trusted New England cannabis company.