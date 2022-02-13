Border Buds is a 21+ recreational dispensary centrally located between Durango, CO and Aztec, NM, two miles north of the border on HWY 550. Our dispensary is in the oldest trading post in Colorado! The building has housed many businesses since the late 1800's, and now it is a dispensary. Border Buds strives to put out the highest quality product at some of the lowest prices around. We offer excellent customer service; our customers are our top priority. We are proud advocates of the federal legalization of marijuana. We proudly support the normalization of safe cannabis use and the elimination of weed stigma. Our flower is produced by old school growers in a state-of-the-art, cannabis cultivation facility. Great flavor, potency, and smell are the hallmarks of truly memorable cannabis flowers, and we only produce the very best. We serve our flower deli style and carry three tiers: top shelf, premium, and economy. We weigh the herb for you to guarantee it is fresh. Beyond flower, we carry vaping accessories, concentrates/extracts, tincture, topicals, and a variety of edibles. In an industry with so much unnecessary waste, we encourage sustainable practices. One way we try to reduce our carbon footprint is by offering a rewards program that encourages customers to bring back their old weed jars to be reused or recycled. For every 10 containers our customers bring back, they receive two pre-rolls, on us. We offer excellent customer service; our customers are our top priority. We encourage our customers to ask questions, and if we don't know the answer, we will find it! We proudly serve Pagosa Craft Cannabis flower and Pure Pagosa extracts. Border Buds offers over 25 different strains; and we carry vaping accessories, concentrates/extracts, tincture, topicals, and a variety of edibles.