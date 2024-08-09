Bosque Buds LLC
Logo for Bosque Buds LLC
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Bosque Buds LLC

Albuquerque, NM
1623.0 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this dispensary

Bosque Buds LLC

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
2505 6th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM
Send a message
Call 5057384443
Visit website
License MICB-2022-0167-PRM-0002
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleLatinx ownedLGBTQIA owned

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 6:30pm
tuesday
9am - 6:30pm
wednesday
9am - 6:30pm
thursday
9am - 6:30pm
friday
9am - 6:30pm
saturday
9am - 6:30pm

Promotions at Bosque Buds LLC

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Bosque Buds LLC

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Bosque Buds LLC

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.