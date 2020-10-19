I’m afraid these prices will be unsustainable in the long run. Too expensive vs the competition in the medical space within a fifteen mile radius.. I bought two prerolls, a the Texas Shoreline that was well manicured and fairly fresh on to the shelf, but then I was curious about Piña Grande, oddly finished four months ago according to the label. The purpose of buying prerolls was to immediately use the manicured flower in my Pax2/3 devices, but this piña grande was a very coarse grind... indicative of an error in grinding or drying, as it doesn’t burn as completely in the indirect heat of the PAX oven as a more finely and even grind would allow; think the differences between a conical burr grinder and a simple blade grinder... very notable. The Texas Shoreline is sold as a Connect product, but after some period of time I’m asleep!... no connection!... the Piña Grande was more elevating, labeled as Awaken product, and kept me awake without raciness... selling cannabis in an increasingly crowded market will require both astute understanding of one’s market and accepting that you may not ever attract the “crowd” you thought was your target... requiring compromise. Add a pandemic to dampen social norms and habits, and you may be in for a surprise on your way to the Fountain of Success...