Founded in 2022 in Sonora, California, Bract House opened its doors in 2022 in Sonora, California, as part of our mission to expand access to safe, high-quality cannabis. After Sonora legalized recreational cannabis in 2021, we immediately saw the opportunity to serve the community and were among the first to be approved. Our journey began by purchasing and restoring one of the oldest buildings still standing in Sonora — bringing new life to a historic landmark while creating a modern dispensary experience. At Bract House, our mission is clear: to help everyone access the cannabis medicine they need at a reasonable price. From flower and live rosin to edibles, drinks, vapes, pre-rolls, and concentrates, our shelves are filled wall-to-wall with the best products and top brands California has to offer. Bract House carries forward the same values that shaped our first dispensary — authenticity, accessibility, and an unwavering commitment to quality. By combining a wide product selection with exceptional service, we’ve become a trusted destination for patients and recreational users alike. Looking ahead, our goal is to continue growing, opening more locations, and serving as many people as possible. Be sure to watch for our special events, exciting new drops, and exclusive holiday discounts. At Bract House, history, community, and cannabis come together under one roof.