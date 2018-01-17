Velli88 on July 2, 2019

1st time to this location and signing up was painless. Beware - No ATM on Site! Decent selection of edibles which is my preferred medicine of choice. Prices are pretty inflated compared to other facilities....for instance a bottle of 300mg tablets here costs $60 compared to $45 elsewhere and a 12pk of tablets costs $48 here compared to $25 elsewhere. I guess when there is minimal competition in the area you can get away with those prices.