Kaypesina
The employee that I talked to wasn’t very helpful. Didn’t really seem like she wanted to talk to us or help. I did buy and was pleased but didn’t get much help.
Hey Kaypesina, I am so sorry this was your experience. We aim to only have kind, compassionate and informed budtenders that give customers their full attention in order to find the best product. I hope you will give us an opportunity to show you that this was an off day and everyone on our team genuinely cares about our customers a whole lot. Please reach out to me through email to get you 20% off your next purchase and a goodie bag with some smoking accessories and cool t-shirts! nicole@bridgecitycollective.com Hope you will give us another shot! Best, Nicole GM | Bridge City Collective SE