Bridge City Collective - Southeast Portland & Delivery
Last updated:
Deals
BCC Daily Deals
Valid 1/1/2018 – 2/2/2021
Monday: 20% off a selected Oil Cartridge brand or strain. Tuesday: 20% off Edibles. Wednesday: 20% off Topicals . "Top Shelf" Thursday: 20% off Top Shelf Flower! Friday: 20% off Dabbables. Saturday: 20% off CBD product Sunday: 20% off Tinctures including RSO and Luminous Botanicals.
*One discount applied per item
All Products
Fresh Squeezed OG | Bula Bud
from Bula Bud
21.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Fresh Squeezed OG
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Cherry Stout | Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
26.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Stout
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Jack Herer | Panda Farms
from Panda Farms
20.1%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Purple Punch | Panda Farms
from Panda Farms
19.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Sherb95 | Nelson And Company Organics
from Nelson And Company Organics
24%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sherb95
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Ice Queen | Deep Creek
from Deep Creek Gardens
23.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Queen
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2881 ounce
Harle Tangie Haze | WE OG
from WE OG
5.24%
THC
8.45%
CBD
Harle Tangie Haze
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$78½ ounce
$1441 ounce
Blue City Diesel | Wildflower Farms
from Wild Flower Farms
19.66%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue City Diesel
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$78½ ounce
$1441 ounce
Forbidden Fuel | Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek
24.26%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Forbidden Fuel
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Huckleberry Web | Deep Creek
from Deep Creek Gardens
7.66%
THC
13.67%
CBD
Huckleberry Web
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Ice Cream Man | WE OG
from WE OG
21.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$78½ ounce
$1441 ounce
Durban Poison | Deep Creek
from Deep Creek Gardens
27.45%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$174½ ounce
$2881 ounce
White Tahoe Cookies | Nelson and Company Organics
from Nelson And Company Organics
23.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Lava Breath | Bula Buds
from Bula Buds
22.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lava Breath
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Guava | Bula Buds
from Bula Buds
27.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Guava
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Menage A Trois | Deep Creek
from Deep Creek Gardens
15.87%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Manage A Trois
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Memory Loss | Focus North
from Focus North
21.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Squirt | Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Squirt
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Pot Roast | Focus North
from Focus North
19.23%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Pot Roast
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$1801 ounce
GSC | Panda Farms
from Panda Farms
20.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Gelato #33 | Nelson and Co.
from Nelson And Company Organics
30.17%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Tangie Tahoe | Shadowbox Farms
from Shadowbox Farms
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie Tahoe
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$54½ ounce
$961 ounce
Chocolate Haze | WE OG
from WE OG
30.52%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chocolate Haze
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Triple Chocolate Chip | High Noon Cult
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
25.61%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Irish Cream | High Noon Cult
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
21.76%
THC
0.06%
CBD
High Noon Irish Cream
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Llama | Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek Gardens
28.95%
THC
3.39%
CBD
Llama
Strain
$14.411 gram
$14.411 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
GMO Cookies | Panda Farms
from Panda Farms
30.2%
THC
0.12%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Llama | Deep Creek
from Deep Creek Gardens
26.35%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Llama
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Gilz Nilz | Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
22.56%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Gilz Nilz
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Sour Tropicana | Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
24.75%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Sour Tropicana
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Abominable Titan | Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
20.99%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Abominable Titan
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1681 ounce
SPK | Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
16.76%
THC
0.11%
CBD
SPK
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$24⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$78½ ounce
$1441 ounce
The Wook | Panda Farms
from Panda Farms
23.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
The Wook
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Duct Tape | Panda Farms
from Panda Farms
24.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Watermelon Zkittles | Panda Farms
from Panda Farms
21.08%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1681 ounce
Dogwalker | Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek Gardens
26.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$174½ ounce
$2881 ounce
Hazy Girl | Panda Farms
from Panda Farms
23.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2161 ounce
Cherry Blossom | East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
7.86%
THC
8.7%
CBD
Cherry Blossom
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$54¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1681 ounce
AET x Chem Dawg | NWK
from NW KIND
70.09%
THC
0%
CBD
AET x Chem Dawg
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Papaya Punch | NWK | Platinum BHO
from NW KIND
75.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Punch
Strain
$19.81 gram
$19.81 gram
