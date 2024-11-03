DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL

Broadway Cannabis Market - Downtown

Portland, OR
2321.1 miles away
About this dispensary

Welcome to Broadway Cannabis Market Downtown on SW Broadway in Portland, Oregon! We are a locally owned and operated cannabis dispensary that aims to provide the highest quality products and service. At Broadway Cannabis Market, we strive to provide a safe, secure and welcoming environment for our customers. We have a wide variety of cannabis products from your favorite brands sure to fit everyone's budget. Including over 24 strains of flower at all times, and the largest selection of cartridges, edibles, and extracts in all of Downtown Portland at the best possible price! We also carry a selection of accessories and paraphernalia so you can have a one stop shopping experience for everything you need. We value our customers and take pride in offering one of the most lucrative rewards programs in the state of Oregon that issues 6 % back in store credit on every cannabis purchase. Our knowledgeable and experienced staff is here to answer any questions you may have about cannabis and its many uses. We are committed to providing premium products without a premium price tag. If you have any questions or would like to learn more about our products, please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to serving you!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 82
219 SW Broadway, Portland, OR
Call 503-212-0608
License 050-10158286B2C
Storefront

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

store Info

Today’s hours
Open until Sunday at 10pm PT
TimeUp to 30 minPaymentCash

109 Reviews of Broadway Cannabis Market - Downtown

4.8
Quality
4.8
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
a week ago
Love the products!
October 22, 2024
I love this place.
October 18, 2024
I love this place!
October 9, 2024
Awesome store. Can't wait to get a dab rig so icanteyoyt allvgedabs that theyhave
