Brothers Cannabis - Brewer
We grew up among the hills and lakes between Bangor and Bar Harbor. We were raised to be earnest and treat others as we wished to be treated. We bring those same values to Brothers Cannabis. From the quality of our products to our friendly service. Welcome to the family. Greg & Matt Brothers Cannabis is a family owned and operated adult use marijuana store. With deep roots in the local business landscape founded on integrity and trust, we offer a product, environment and experience unlike any other in the cannabis industry.
Leafly member since 2022
484B Wilson St, Brewer, ME
License AR1133
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-7pm
10am-4pm
