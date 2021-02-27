Back to back winner of Willamette Weekly's "Best Dispensary in Portland" Brothers Cannabis (established April 2010) is locally-owned and Oregon's oldest OMMP dispensary. As of December 2016, we are now an OLCC-licensed retail dispensary. We currently sell to both recreational customers and medical patients. Oregon law requires us to impose a 20% tax on non medical patients. Brothers Cannabis is known for top quality flowers. All products are lab-tested and come from local growers and vendors. Come in and check out the showroom for the best quality and prices in town. Give us a call to make sure products are in stock for availability. We accept cash, and debit. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic we are currently only offering Curb-Side service with menu's posted on our front door. We do have a card reader available for Debit card transactions.