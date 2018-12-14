QueenCarlotta
A long drive for me but the menu is worth it. Better prices, product, and deals than a dispensary 7 miles away from me.
4.3
10 reviews
Bad service
I like the location it’s convenient for me when I visit the ATHENS/Albany area. There isn’t a dispensary close to where I live...
First time goer VERY helpful in helping me obtain what I needed personally Felt informed and helped Prices were good
Very unprofessional. Staff discussed how they grow their own plants at home. Also didn’t provide any information/suggestions based on my condition. This location is for the younger “pot head” and not for the people trying to use cannabis as medication to treat.
This was my first time going here. The Pharmacist was very knowledgeable and friendly. He understood what I needed. The employees were very polite and intelligent on the products. Prices where very competitive from what I saw. Will definitely be going back.
Awesome place amazing people great product
Great Vibe!
Nice dispensary. It’s high priced, but may be like that across the state since medical Cannabis is new here in Ohio. I would recommend it , staff is friendly and try there best to answer any questions .
Staff are friendly and knowledgeable. Service grade A. Quality products with plenty to choose from. Prices competitive with 5.88 grams available on certain strains. Definitely my preferred dispensary.