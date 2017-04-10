oregonja541
They're super chill there! Very welcoming and they have awesome deals on Dabs on Saturday and cartridges on Tuesdays!
4.3
10 reviews
great selection of products with good prices
Clean organized shop, knowledgeable staff and great selection! New favorite dispensary!!👌
I love the small family business atmosphere and the fact that this family owned company cares about their employees enough to put family first and let their employees close for a short period to pick their kids up from school etc. It may be slightly inconvenient to the customer but being a single Mother myself I know how hard it is to work and tend to my family at the same time, well done Bros❤️✌🏼 Products are amazing and PLENTY, staff is friendly and helpful and just down right fun. I have never seen shelves stocked so damn full with beautiful products!
Selection is Ok. One of the employees is helpful the other one not so much.
I just left this store at almost noon on a Saturday. their hours say they are open but are not. this is the third time I've come to this dispensary during store hours and they have been closed.
Really like this dispensary only 3 miles from my house and the budtenders are chill. Dont feel like I'm surrounded by sales men. I like it's generally not too crowded. Only suggestion is you guys really need to update your menu I feel like a haunt having to call everytime to find out what you have on your menu.
Very chill dispensary tender has extensive knowledge he guided me to the jager @5$ a gram and wow. From grower to grower this was some 🔥. Best 5$ gram ive had in oregon.im in medford and was visting the Illinois river. This is a must stop location. Very clean organic bud @ fair prices.. Finally found some good bud in oregon. Well done. Al from Miami.
Wonderfully done display of products. Staff is knowledgeable and good at helping you find what works good for you. Will definitely be making this my main stop. Love the selection of CBD products.
Great staff, great knowledge and just an all around great addition to our community!