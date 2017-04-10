Jscroggs on April 20, 2019

I love the small family business atmosphere and the fact that this family owned company cares about their employees enough to put family first and let their employees close for a short period to pick their kids up from school etc. It may be slightly inconvenient to the customer but being a single Mother myself I know how hard it is to work and tend to my family at the same time, well done Bros❤️✌🏼 Products are amazing and PLENTY, staff is friendly and helpful and just down right fun. I have never seen shelves stocked so damn full with beautiful products!