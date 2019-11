Idasmoker on August 14, 2017

Prices listed on leafly are way lower then actually prices in store. They charge so much they don't want to advertise. The selection of buds on leafly looks large - when actually in the store the selection is small. I was told they just "sold out" of all the names I wanted that were currently listed. I looked the next day and the menu was updated - but still not will their actual inventory. I hope the store is just going through growing pains as it needs some help.