Bud Brothers Coughy Shop - Bartlesville
225 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 95
Show All 19
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$285
Deals
$150 ounces on select flower OTD
Valid 4/9/2020 – 4/15/2020
Banana,Banana punch,True Blue, and G13 flower is on flash sale gram-$8, 8th-$25, QTR-$37, 1/2-$75, OZ-$150, this is a fire sale only and you can not stack on any other discounts. This is limited time and all prices are OTD!
$150 ounces on select flower OTD
Valid 4/9/2020 – 4/15/2020
Banana,Banana punch,True Blue, and G13 flower is on flash sale gram-$8, 8th-$25, QTR-$37, 1/2-$75, OZ-$150, this is a fire sale only and you can not stack on any other discounts. This is limited time and all prices are OTD!
All Products
Critical Mass - Flower
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies - Flower
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato - Flower
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Iced Grapefruit - Flower
from Bud Brothers Coughy Shop Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner - Flower
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AK47 - Flower
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Wowie - Flower
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel - Flower
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bud Bros Blend - Flower
from Bud Brothers Coughy Shop Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow - Flower
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Skunk - Flower
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Train Wreck - Flower
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zweet Inzanity - Flower
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Venom OG - Flower
from Bud Brothers Coughy Shop Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner - Shake
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
AK47 - Shake
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
Girl Scout Cookies - Shake
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
House Blend - Shake
from Bud Brothers Coughy Shop Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
Blue Dream - Shake
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
Gelato - Shake
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
Blue Dream - Flower
from OMG Oklahoma
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mary Medicinals 1000mg cbd Tincture
from Green Country Processing LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$85each
In-store only
FOG 30ml 1:1 THC:CBD Tincture Blueberry Lemonade
from Field of Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
FOG 30ml 1:1 THC:CBD Tincture Twisted Citrus
from Field of Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
FOG 30ml 1:1 Thc:Cbd Berry Goodnight Tincture
from Field of Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
FOG 30ml 1:1 THC:CBD Tincture Bahama Mama
from Field of Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
FOG 30ml 1:1 THC:CBD Tincture Island Delight
from Field of Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Twisted Extracts Wonder Woman Crumble
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
FOG 30ml 1:1 THC:CBD Tincture Berry Patch
from Field of Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Black Mesa House Blend Nug Run Budder Rosin
from Harris and Watts Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
FOG Miss America Hybrid Diamonds
from Field of Greens
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
1937 Full Gram RSO
from USCP LLC (1937)
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Marys Medicinals 1:1 thc/cbd 1000mg tincture
from Green Country Processing LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$85each
In-store only
Marys Medicinals thc 1000mg Tincture
from Green Country Processing LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$85each
In-store only
Twisted Extracts CakeWalk Crumble
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Twisted Extracts Sweet Tooth Shatter
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
OG Kush 1gram Shatter
from MMMENUS INC
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Pot of Gold 1gram Shatter
from MMMENUS INC
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Aero Labs Fruity Pebbles Moon Rock
from Aero Labs
93.4%
THC
0%
CBD
FPOG
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Twisted Extracts Gandolf OG Crumble
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
123456