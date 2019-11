LeaflyCochran on August 20, 2019

Love the deals, love the vibes, miss the Rudeboy never seen that kind of quality for that price, I will note that this is Bud Mart, not Bong Mart, favorite shop to date none the less, plus you get a stamp card lol, anybody who marijuanas should check it out when in the area, its highly probable that you leave with a smile, or at least satisfied for those serious folks that just refuse to smile.