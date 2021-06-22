Meet Bud’s Goods Bud’s Goods is your local dispensary that sells good buds to great neighbors. We’re raising the bar for cannabis retail. Bud’s Loves Our Community We take care of our friends and neighbors, it’s that simple! We have an obligation to the health and well-being of our customers and our community, and we’re excited to play our part, starting right here, in Abington. Commitment to Diversity We are all buds because we are all humans. Cannabis customers are a diverse range of people and at Bud’s Goods we are equally as diverse. The more diverse we are as a company, the more customers we can relate to and connect with; that is what an experience is all about.