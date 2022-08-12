Budder Dispensary is North Hollywood's newest cannabis store. We are a minority owned small business and social equity license. We offer premium cannabis products at rock bottom prices. Join our loyalty program for more deals. Veterans and Seniors receive 10% off all day everyday. Lic. #: C10-0001140-LIC (Goddess Valley, LLC) ********************************************************** Daily Deals: Munchie Mondays: BOGO Oasis - Buy any 100mg Oasis Product - Get One Oasis 100mg Gummies Toasty Tuesdays: 20% OFF All Packed Flower Wax Wednesdays: BOGO Himalaya Dabs, Buy any Gram of Himalaya Cured Resin Get One Sour Skrawberry Cured Resin Gram Thirsty Thursday: BOGO Leisuretown Seltzer, Buy One Leisuretown MicroDose Soda Get One Friendly Fridays: Buy Any Friendly Farms Product, Get a 2PK of Friendly Farms Infused Pre-Rolls Daily Happy Hour 4:20pm-7:10pm 20% OFF Entire Purchase ********************************************************* Referral and Loyalty Program. Bring in a friend and get a Budder Brand 1/8th for 1 penny! Happy Hour is 4:20pm-7:10pm daily - Receive 20% OFF everyday! ********************************************************* 20% Off for First Time Patients