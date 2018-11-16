**DAILY SPECIALS** FOR EXCLUSIVE TEXT SPECIALS TEXT "BUDDAH" TO 424.333.4872 **MUST MENTION** Welcome to THE BUDDHA COMPANY where we strive to offer high quality medication for all our patients. We are bringing patients access to a natural perspective of wellness through the highest quality medicine. We are committed to providing the best service, quality medication and clean location! Come see yourself why we're rated #1 shop in Los Angeles! Buddha Company Pre-ICO TFH is a Los Angeles Medical Marijuana Dispensary Buddha Company is a Pre-ICO medical cannabis dispensary serving the population of Downtown Los Angeles and the surrounding regions. Dedicated to coupling top-tier cannabis products with consistent, value-adding patient service, Buddha Company’s dispensary works hard to put a smile on each of their cannabis patient’s faces every time they visit. History: Buddha Company opened near the beginning of 2016 in Los Angeles, driven by a strong interest in cannabis’ potential for making people feel good, whether for a casual smoke or for healing serious health conditions. The founding medical marijuana dispensary team of Buddha Company wanted to create a welcoming Los Angeles space open to any and all cannabis consumers, offering help wherever and whenever they can to individuals who seek the best quality medical marijuana experience. Since opening in early 2016, their pre-ICO Los and looks forward to working with Prop 64 regulations when becoming recreational in 2018. Staff: Buddha Company’s Los Angeles front house is always happy to see their medical cannabis patients. Assembling a dispensary team that values making people feel better, each member of their dispensary staff offers top patient service, guiding patients through all of their products and helping them find what strain or form of cannabis will best suit their needs. Chill, good vibe music plays through the dispensary, Buddha Company delivers on their promise for great service and great product. Menu: Buddha Company specializes in product consistency, making sure they offer the best products that will produce the same effects every time they’re used. With nearly 200 varieties of flower, cartridges, wax, edibles concentrates and much more, Buddha Company works solely with top-quality vendors to offer a selection of high-grade cannabis products. Their “connoisseur collection” in store features strains that test over 30% THC as well as different Cannabis Cup winners, and Buddha Company prides itself on carrying nearly all major marijuana brands. Smoking accessories are available to fulfill different cannabis consumption needs, and marijuana products are lab tested by vendors before landing on Buddha Company’s shelves. While Buddha Company currently accepts cash only, they offer an ATM onsite for patient convenience. Veterans and seniors receive 15% off their total purchase, and patients can earn punches on a stamp card with each $10 donation, where 10 stamps receive 1 free gram of the same product. Buddha Company encourages their patients to connect on email, by phone or on Instagram, and ask that first time medical marijuana patients bring their California ID and original recommendation at their first visit. Eight parking spaces are available with plenty of street parking as well. Service Locations: Buddha Company’s dispensary lies in Downtown LA, across the street from the incoming SoHo Warehouse and nearby Stumptown Coffee Roasters and Cafe Gratitude in the LA Arts District. They proudly serve medical marijuana patients from throughout the Downtown, Chinatown, Echo Park, City Terrace, Jefferson, Montecito Heights, East Los Angeles, Vernon, Huntington Park, Central Alameda, South Park, Leimert Park, Koreatown, Central LA, Mid-Wilshire, Vermont Harbor, Commerce, Silver Lake, Cypress Park, Park Mesa Heights and South Los Angeles. Location Information: Downtown Los Angeles houses most of Los Angeles’ large businesses and sky risers, including many diverse apartments and cultural destinations. The STAPLES Center, home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers as well as the NHL’s Kings, lies in the region’s southwest corner, while the Walt Disney Concert Hall hosts orchestras and ballets with its superb acoustics. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA is the largest of the three art museums of MOCA, while the Last Bookstore is a popular tourist destination selling new and used books. From LA Live and the Microsoft Theatre to the Broad Museum and beyond, Buddha Company is proud to serve their dispensary patients.