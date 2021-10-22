The worst shop I've ever been to.they don't honor the specials that they advertise to get people in there. I'm a medical patient with a card and the budtender refused to give me my discount and when I questioned him and asked why he was being rude because it was obvious that I wasn't welcome there, he kicked me out. I need this medication so that I can function and by not giving me my health and well-being at risk. I don't know they didn't want to give me my discount or if they are too lazy to grab a calculator but this isn't recreational for some people its life or death. He said that i still had to pay some taxes and the discount was only like 10% but according to Washington health department its usage and sales tax free so then its more like 47% so it was obvious obvious that the stinky 400 pound man didn't want to give me my discount (just so people know who I'm talking about).I promise if you go to this shop you'll get screwed either through price gouging or poor customer service. You will regret it