June 2, 2021
Just got some Weird Science by Phat Panda flower, 3.5g and 7g. It's really BAD. Some of it's still green. Some of it's yellow and smells like old weed left in a bag all summer, and they shoved it in a jar to get rid of it. I spoke with the manager Steve right away about these issues. Only offered a 25% discount on my next purchase. As a retailer of this product, Buddy's needs to take responsibility for selling this bad weed, and then deal with a credit from Phat Panda! Tried to go direct to Phat Panda, but only can find an address and an employment hotline, and the voicemail's full. Come on Phat Panda, where's your quality control? I don't expect garbage from you!