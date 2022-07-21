Budega - Westwood
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Budega - Westwood
Our locally sourced products deliver a sublime experience that our clientele seek to enhance and heighten their lives. But that doesn’t just happen when they use our cannabis, it starts when they walk into a Budega. Yes, we’re connoisseurs and curators, but more importantly, we’re your neighbors. A bodega isn’t just a con- venient store for necessities, it’s an anchor in the community. It’s where you go for what you need, but what keeps you coming back is everything that can’t be bought. That’s advice and inside jokes, winks and nods and who’s going to win the Lakers game. (We might know a bookie.) Whether it’s your first time as a kid in a weed candy shop, or you fondly remember hot boxing your older sis- ter’s 84 Toyota Corolla, our friendly neighborhood weed dealers will welcome you into our little slice of heaven and make sure you’ve got everything you need to enjoy the modern cannabis experience.
Leafly member since 2022
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
Photos of Budega - Westwood
Deals at Budega - Westwood
20% Off Budega Products
Budega House Line ONLY
20% OFF on Edibles
Double the standard Senior & Military Discount
Must show Valid ID for discount